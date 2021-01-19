Safe Return of Missing 16-Year-Old from Barcelona

THE safe return of the missing 16-year-old from Barcelona and been reported by the Mossos d’Esquadra.

On Monday the Mossos d’Esquadra asked for help locating a 16-year-old that had disappeared from El Raval in Barcelona. The boy has now been found and is said to be “safe and sound”.

Bruno was reported missing on Monday by his family. They told police that the missing teen was wearing jeans and a black sweater and dark trainers at the time of his disappearance. When the teen was found, he was not carrying any documentation, but Bruno’s identity has been confirmed.

