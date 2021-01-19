HISTORY made as Nepalese climbers make winter ascent of K2, the second highest mountain in the world.

Pakistan’s brutal winters have meant that only a select few expeditions have tried to summit K2 in the winter, but this winter an amazing four teams with climbers from across the globe set out to make history.

All but one team were obliged to turn back as K2 can see winds of over 125 miles per hour and the blistering temperatures can hit minus 60 degrees Celsius. One of The Nepalese team was Nirmal Purja, from Hampshire, a former Gurkha and special forces soldier. They hit the summit on Saturday at 5 pm.

Purja said the ascent was the “toughest decision made, an exhilarating experience of solidarity and power of positivity

“We set out to make the impossible possible…. Mother nature always has bigger things to say and standing on the summit, witness to the sheer force of her extremities.

“We are proud to have been a part of history for humankind and to show that collaboration, teamwork and a positive mental attitude can push limits to what we feel might be possible.”

Purja was joined by nine team members on the summit.

