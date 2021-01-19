Missing Arizona Woman Found in Critical Condition

A MISSING Arizona woman has been found in critical condition and in ‘abnormal circumstances’, a week after she disappeared.

Jessica Goodwin, aged 28 a chiropractor from Arizona was reported missing by friends and family on January 11. She was found a week after she disappeared but was in a critical condition when Police found her on Sunday.

The mysterious disappearance happened when Jessica disappeared from her Gilbert home in Phoenix and uncharacteristically left without her pet dog. She had been spotted on CCTV at a car wash where she used her credit card, and her car was later found nearby.

The mystery deepened as police were able to track her mobile phone. The signal showed that Jessica was in the Gila River Indian Reservation, that is around 30 miles from where she lives and the area is similar to a desert.

Jessica was found and airlifted to hospital on Sunday in a critical condition but the cause of her disappearance is still a mystery.

