Cops Sold Car to Dad with $300,000 Of Heroin Still Inside

COPS sold a car to a dad who wanted a present for his foster son, but it still had $300,000 of heroin inside.

Rick Joyner was buying his foster son Tyrese Allen his first car, something that the amazing dad does for all his foster children. Rick found a bargain on the government auction site, a Ford Taurus for only $500.

Rick from Madison County in Alabama new that the car had been seized by police during a drugs raid, but thought the car would be perfect, and set off with Tyrese to pick it up from Nashville in Tennessee.

The dad even joked with the cops and asked if they had searched the car with a sniffer dog. The cops said not to worry, they had got all the drugs, and jokingly said “Whatever is in there, it’s yours.”

Much to Rick’s surprise they later found that the car was not empty. Rick said “We started pulling all this stuff out of the trunk and I saw this Walmart bag and I pulled it up and it had two bundles of something that was taped really, really heavy. I was looking at it and I thought, ‘Something don’t look right with this’”.

Madison County Sheriffs came to check out Rick and Tyrese’s find, and confirmed that it was 2 kilos of heroin, valued at $300,000.

