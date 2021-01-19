Melania Trump Breaks US Tradition And Snubs Jill Biden By Denying Her White House Tour.

Melania Trump has not yet reached out to incoming First Lady Jill Biden to give her a tour of the White House. The tradition of giving a tour dates back to 1953 when Bess Truman gave Mamie Eisenhower a tour. The move has appeared as a snub to the Democratic family who will be soon moving in.

-- Advertisement --



Sources revealed: “Melania Trump will become the first modern first lady not to invite the woman who will replace her to the White House for a walk-through of the private living quarters on the second and third floors.”

The tour usually comes when the outgoing president invites the incoming one to a meeting in the Oval Office, however, President Trump has not extended this invitation to Joe Biden. Michelle Obama followed in the footsteps of previous First Ladies when she invited Melania to the White House before January 20 in 2017. The wife of former President Barack Obama had also praised her predecessor, Laura Bush, for giving her a lovely tour.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Melania Trump Breaks US Tradition And Snubs Jill Biden By Denying Him White House Tour”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.