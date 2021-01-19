MARRIED teacher ‘romped’ in a field with schoolboy before claiming that she was pregnant and then threatening him.

Kandice Barber, aged 35, from Wendover, Bucks is accused of having sex with a pupil that was under the age of 16 when the field romp took place. The court heard on Monday how Barber had first taken the boy’s mobile number and then proceeded to message him. The messages quickly became sexual and lewd, and she soon asked the boy to meet her in private.

The prosecutor Richard Milne told the jury how Barber had met with the boy and said “She asked him if he wanted to have sex. He said yes and they proceeded to have sex for about five minutes.” The court also heard how Barber had sent an indecent video to the boy and topless photos.

Speaking to specialist police the boy said “I lied because she had told me she could be pregnant with my child and I began to panic. I lied to pretty much everyone except my friends.

“She said that if I was going to snitch, snake on her basically, she was going to bring me down with her.

“I was like, are you going to accuse me of rape? She was like, dot dot dot. Obviously I got angry and I did not talk to her after that.”

The trial will continue.

