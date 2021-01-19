THE FIRST pictures have been released of schoolboy Keelan Wilson’s killers.

Keelan Wilson, aged 15, from Wolverhampton was stabbed 43 times in a taxi on May 29, 2018 at around 11 pm, and the attack was premeditated. Keelan was sitting in the taxi on Strathfield Walk when he was horrifically attacked by Brian Sasa, Tyrique King, Nehemie Tampwo and Zenay Pennant-Phillips.

-- Advertisement --



After being rushed to the hospital he was soon pronounced dead. According to Police the attack was the result of growing tensions and violence between rival Wolverhampton gangs.

On the day of Keelan’s death open warfare had broken out between the gangs as weapons were brandished in the light of day. Keelan and an associate were also shot at, before he was stabbed later on in the day.

Brian, Tyriqu, Nehemie and Zenay were charged with Keelan’s murder and have been found guilty by Wolverhampton Crown Court. They are due to be sentenced in March.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First Pictures Released of Schoolboy’s Killers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.