Joe Biden Will Maintain Travel Restrictions to the US from UK, EU & Brazil

US President-elect Joe Biden Will Maintain Travel Restrictions to the US from the UK, EU & Brazil – Despite News That Donald Trump is Set to Reverse the Decision

In a game of one-upmanship, Joe Biden, who will take office on Wednesday, has gone against claims that current President Donald Trump will reverse entry bans for most non-U.S. citizens who recently were in Brazil and much of Europe starting on January 26.

According to Jen Psaki, future Presidential spokesperson, Biden will not lift international travel restrictions from January 26.

“On the advice of our medical team, the (Biden) Administration does not plan to lift these restrictions on January 26. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures on international travel to further mitigate the spread of covid- 19, “Psaki said in a message on Twitter.

On that date, Biden will already be president of the United States and, therefore, will be the one who has the capacity to maintain or suspend those restrictions.

The future Biden spokeswoman replied minutes after Trump announced the end of travel restrictions to the US from the European Union, the United Kingdom and Brazil as of January 26. “With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to lift restrictions on international travel,” added Psaki.

The ban on passengers from the European Union and the United Kingdom was imposed in March 2020, while the one on Brazil dates from May.

