Trump ‘To Lift COVID-19 Travel Restrictions On UK, Brazil And Europe From January 26’.

Donald Trump will reverse entry bans for most non-U.S. citizens who recently were in Brazil and much of Europe starting on Jan. 26, two officials have said. It was reported in November that the administration had been considering lifting the restrictions, imposed early last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, after winning support from coronavirus task force members and public health officials.

The restrictions are set to end under a new proclamation from Trump the same day that new COVID-19 test requirements take effect for all international visitors. The White House would not immediately comment but a statement is expected with the next 24 hours.

The restrictions have barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who within the last 14 days have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the 26 countries of the Schengen area in Europe that allow travel across open borders.