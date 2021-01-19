Heathrow Airport Border Force Fines 30 Arrivals Without Negative Covid Test £500 Each-Then Sends Them To Quarantine For 10 Days!

There were chaotic scenes again today, Tuesday, at Heathrow airport as not all arrivals presented the required negative Covid test to Border Force agents. Home Office policy says that people who show up at any UK border without tests will be fined and then let on their way, with a requirement to quarantine for 10 days just like all other travellers have to.

This policy means that a number of Covid-positive people carrying new strains of the virus could be arriving in the country each day. Those who arrived faced waits of up to two hours inside the immigration hall, with many passengers complaining of a lack of social distancing.

The long queues were blamed on officials checking the details of each traveller’s Covid test, this is happening despite The Department for Transport recommending ‘spot checks’ for people flying into the UK. The Border Force agents expect that they will be kept busy over the comings weeks as many passengers seem apparently unaware that they needed to present a negative covid test- this is despite the information being available on every media outlet.