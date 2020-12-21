Thousands Left Stranded at Heathrow Airport Amid Coronavirus Travel Ban.

Thousands of anxious Brits have been left stranded at Heathrow Airport as swathes of countries closed their borders to the UK amid concerns over the new mutated coronavirus strain. Heathrow had tweeted to warn passengers not to turn up without a flight: “All passengers are advised to check their flight status and travel advice before travelling to the airport. If you do not have a ticket or you are destined for a country with an active UK ban in place, you will not be able to check-in and therefore should contact your airline.”

It seems however hardly anyone took notice of the messages not to turn up without a ticket as thousands crammed into Heathrow causing chaotic scenes reminiscent of London’s St Pancras last night. Ticket desks were full of angry and frustrated passengers wanting answers on how to leave the country- but for many, it was too late.

One person wrote on social media: “Feel sorry for people stranded in Heathrow BUT why did they leave it so close to Xmas to come home when they’re meant to isolate for ten days? This is why travel needs to be banned for the moment.”

