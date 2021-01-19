FBI Nab Capitol Rioter Accused of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop.

The FBI has reportedly arrested the fugitive Pennsylvania care worker accused of stealing a computer device from the office of Nancy Pelosi during the DC riots and who later attempted to sell it to Russian spies.

Riley June Williams, 22, of Harrisburg, was arrested Monday in Central Pennsylvania, the Justice Department said. It’s currently unclear specifically where she was detained or whether or not she handed herself in to authorities.

William’s arrest comes just one day after she was charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry, and disorderly conduct for rioting inside the Capitol on January 6.

According to local police officers in Harrisburg, Williams’ mother stated that Williams had packed a bag and left her home, telling her mother she would be gone for a couple of weeks. Williams did not provide her mother with any information about her intended destination. The investigation into the whereabouts of Riley June Williams and the missing laptop continues.

