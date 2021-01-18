Care Worker in Capitol Riots Charged For Trying to ‘Steal Pelosi’s laptop and sell it to Russia’ Disappears.



A care worker charged in connection with the Capitol riots had been accused of attempting to steal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop in order to sell it to Russia.



Riley June Williams, 22, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was accused of stealing the laptop by a former partner, who identified her to the FBI after footage emerged of Ms Williams inside the Capitol building. The alleged former partner “stated that Williams intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service,” according to a statement. Additionally, he claimed to have seen footage of Ms Williams taking either Ms Pelosi’s hard drive or laptop, although there has been no official confirmation that either device was removed from the office during the riot.

The former partner said that despite Ms Williams’ alleged intention to send the device to a friend in Russia, who would reportedly then sell it to Russia’s foreign intelligence service, the supposed plan went awry, and claimed she either still had the computer or had destroyed it. Disappeared

According to local police officers in Harrisburg, Williams’ mother stated that Williams packed a bag and left her home and told her mother she would be gone for a couple of weeks. Williams did not provide her mother with any information about her intended destination. The investigation into the whereabouts of Riley June Williams and the missing laptop continues.

