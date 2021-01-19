Exhibition hall is new vaccination centre

Normally reserved for exhibitions and fairs the Palacio de Congressos in Malaga is about to get a new role.

The huge exhibition centre will become the Vaccination centre for Malaga central and provide a much needed large space that can be sanitised easily and controlled from a people traffic point of view.

The board of directors for this building Promalaga have authorized the use of the building by the health ministry free of charge.

The only charges for the building would be electricity water personnel cleaning and security.

The vast building has the best road links connecting Malaga and all motorways, and it also has one of the biggest car parking spaces in Malaga, after all, its where the august fairs are held, for these reasons it’s the ideal choice.

