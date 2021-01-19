Acid Attacker Moved To Own Cell in Malaga Prison ‘For His Own Safety’.

Suspected acid attacker, José Arcadio, is already behind bars in the Alhaurín de la Torre prison but, as if the confinement isn’t enough, he has now been moved into his own cell due to threats from other inmates.

-- Advertisement --



El Melillero’, as he is called, is accused of throwing acid at the face of his ex-girlfriend and a friend in Cártama. He will spend ten days in quarantine, without contact with any other prisoner, after which he will only interact with inmates in their same protective situation.

After spending his first night in Alhaurín de la Torre prison, he was transferred to module 7, which is isolation. It is in this area of ​​the jail where all the prisoners are found to whom the protection protocol is applied. According to sources, they are inmates who feel endangered, for example, because they owe something to another inmate or because of the kind of crime they have committed, such as those of a sexual nature.

The prisoners who are under protection do not mix with the rest of the inmates. Their movements are restricted and prison officials coordinate their movements within the prison so that they are not even in the same corridors with the other inmates. A trial date is yet be made for the suspect who caused public outrage by the nature of his alleged attacks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Acid Attacker Moved To Own Cell in Malaga Prison ‘For His Own Safety’ ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.