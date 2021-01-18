ACID Attacker sent to prison without bail on two charges of attempted murder

The Court of Instruction number 2 of Fuengirola on Monday, January 18 remanded Jose Arcadion DN, aka Melillero, in custody without granting bail for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend Sandra and her friend Cristina.

Melillero declined to speak in court, but had earlier spoken to the press and insisted on his innocence, stating “I have not done anything, I was not there.”

The accused was arrested by Police on Friday, January 15 after being on the run for several days, culminating in a high-speed chase along the Costa del Sol. He is accused of the crime of attempted homicide after throwing a bottle of acid over his ex-girlfriend and her pal on January 12.

Official sources have reported that as many as six people were arrested for helping the attacker to hide and escape police, four of whom also faced the court on Monday. Two of the suspects were sent to prison, one with bail set at €9,000. A third detainee, a woman, has been released but is still under investigation for the alleged cover-up of a crime.

Melillero’s brother was the fourth person released, but he has been released without charge.

