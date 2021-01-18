Voluntary exclusions from online gambling increase across Spain.

In a bid to help both gamblers and their affected families, gamblers can voluntarily register to be excluded from gambling. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs states that in 2020 in Spain, over 6000 people chose to voluntarily be excluded from online gambling.

The protective measures of the registries mean addicts can be blocked from gambling if they deem that it has become a problem for them. There are both state and autonomous community registers, which serve different purposes.

The state registry controls access to online gambling and the autonomous community registers restrict access to physical gaming businesses, that are regulated in the autonomous communities.

