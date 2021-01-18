SCREENINGS have been announced for six Almeria towns, and will be carried out by the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia.

In the whole of Andalucia nearly 50 towns will be tested, and Almeria will have six towns screened across the Valle del Almanzora, Levante and Los Velez regions, as infections are very high.

Albox, Carboneras, Chirivel, Cuevas de Almanzora, Mojacar and Sorbas will be screened, as all but Cuevas del Almanzora had seen cases rise to over 1000, per 100,000 inhabitants at the time testing was announced.

So far, only the dates for Carboneras and Sorbas and have been announced. Sorbas will be screened today, January 18 in the Municipal Pavilion, between 10 am and 3 pm. The Carboneras screening is set for Tuesday, January 19 between 10 am and 3 pm at the CEIP Simón Fuentes esplanade.

