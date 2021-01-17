LUCK smiled once more on Almeria after Mari Carmen Aguilar won €11,866 on the ONCE lottery.

“This comes at the right time, as we are all workers in our family,” confided Mari Carme who has a job as a home carer in Almeria City.

-- Advertisement --



But the luck did not end there, as another Almeria City resident, this time unnamed, won the extra million that is up for grabs each Tuesday and Friday on the Euro Millions Lottery.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lottery wins for Almeria City.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.