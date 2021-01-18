Rare Indian Rhino Born in Polish Zoo

A RARE Indian rhino has been born in the Wroclaw Zoo in Poland.

The baby makes history, and is the first Indian rhino to be born at the zoo in its 155-year history. The baby is being looked after at the moment away from the public, but she is doing well, and mum Maruska, aged 7 is attentively caring for her. The proud father is called Manas and he is 11-years-old.

Radoslaw Ratajszczak, zoo president said, “Maruska, a first-time mom, behaves wonderfully,

“She looks after her daughter, allows her to nurse, and is very delicate, despite weighing more than 2 tons.

“When she lies down, she’s very careful not to crush the little one, and even gently moves her aside.”

A breeding program was started in the 70s in the hopes of increasing the numbers of Indian rhinos, and currently there are 66 zoos around the world taking care of some 170 rhinos. The total population is now believed to be around 3,600 and the animals are native to the north of India.

