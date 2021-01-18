Daughter who watched her dad die from COVID speaks out against COVID deniers and down-players.

Philippa Carey watched as her healthy 64-year-old dad deteriorated and died from COVID-19. Steve Gay, from Hanham, Bristol, caught COVID-19 at the same time as his wife, just before the first national lockdown began. He battled of five weeks in intensive before the family made the hear wrenching decision to turn off life his support.

Philippa and her family had to watch from a distance as her previously healthy dad was admitted to the Southmead Hospital and rapidly deteriorated. Steve was a father to five with his wife Eve who caught the virus at the same birthday party, but Eve was able to fight the virus off, while Steve tragically was not able to.

Philippa has spoken out against the COVID deniers and according to Bristol Live said, “The amount of people you see on social media who reckon it’s all a conspiracy about vaccines, or who say the figures are wrong and those people would have died anyway – it just makes my blood boil,”

“Unless you’ve been touched by this, then you might not know, but don’t pretend to be an expert all of a sudden.”

