MOPED shooter fires on Notting Hill homes, twice in 24 hours.

West London police are searching for a moped gunman after houses were shot at. The first incident occurred in Cornwall Crescent, Notting Hill, on Friday. Police received calls reporting gunfire and attended the street at around 10 pm.

The second shot was fired on Saturday, at the same time in the evening, but this time in Ladbroke Grove and a house was damaged. Police said, “On both occasions it is believed the suspect or suspects were on a moped at the time of shootings.

“While both incidents are being linked, detectives retain an open mind as to the motive behind them.

“The investigation is being led by detectives from Trident West supported by local officers.”

Anyone with information can directly contact the police or can call Crimestoppers anonymously.

