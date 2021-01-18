DAILY COVID Infections Fell in Germany for the Fourth Consecutive Day – Although It Must Be Taken Into Account That Fewer Tests Are Carried Out at Weekends

-- Advertisement --



Germany registered 7,141 new cases of covid and 214 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest figures in weeks, with which the country marks its fourth consecutive day of decline.

In the past four days, the numbers of new cases have fallen more than two-thirds from the 25,164 reported on Thursday (the maximum was recorded on December 18, with 33,777 new infections).

The number of cases registered today (January 18) is the lowest since October 20. Germany has accumulated 2,040,659 coronavirus infections, of which 46,633 have died (2.3 per cent) and 1,691,700 have overcome the disease.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with regional leaders on Tuesday, January 19, a week ahead of schedule, to analyse the evolution of the pandemic and decide if new restrictions are necessary.

On Saturday (January 16) it was reported that Germany is building camps to house COVID-dissidents – after deeming it necessary to threaten violators with a short stint in special Covid jail. It is understood the facility will be based in Dresden, local police authorities have confirmed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Daily COVID Infections Fell in Germany for the Fourth Consecutive Day”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.