Germany is building camps to house COVID-dissidents.



Germany is getting tougher policing its quarantine in the country- so much so, it deemed it necessary to threaten violators with a short stint in special Covid jail. It is understood the facility will be based in Dresden, local police authorities have confirmed.

A spokesperson said access to the ‘pandemic hotel’ pictured here won’t be that easy – you need to get a warning and a fine first. It’ll be up to a court to decide if you qualify for a stay. “We don’t assume that there will be very many, but in the event that a court decides that way, there will be a facility to accommodate them,” said the spokesperson.

-- Advertisement --



Germany surpassed 2 million coronavirus infections and the death toll from the pandemic reached almost 45,000, experts said on Friday, Jan. 15, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded “very fast action” to curb the deadly virus.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Germany is Building Detention Centres to House ‘COVID-Dissidents’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.