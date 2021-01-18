Suicide probe after the body of a missing German man is found in Rincon de la Victoria.

Stefan Zablotny, 32, was reported missing on Monday, January 11, by his partner who he had been living with on the Añoreta Urbanisation in Rincon de la Victoria for a month and a half.

-- Advertisement --



He had been looking for work and left the house without any of his belongings, said his partner who appealed for help locating him.

According to reports, his lifeless body was discovered on Sunday night, January 17, in a rural area on the outskirts of the town.

While no further details have been given and an investigation is ongoing, Guardia Civil sources told SUR the man’s death is currently being treated as a suicide.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Suicide probe after body of missing German man found in Rincon de la Victoria”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.