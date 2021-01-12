German man reported missing from Rincon de la Victoria

THIRTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD German man Stefan Zablotny has been reported missing from Rincon de la Victoria in Malaga.

He was last seen on Monday, January 11.

He is described as being 1.73m tall, athletic build, blond hair, green eyes, prescription glasses and tattoos on his arms.

At the time of his disappearance he was carrying a backpack, a cap and a coat like the one in the photograph. He cannot speak Spanish.

His partner has reported him missing to the Guardia Civil, saying that he had only been living with her on the Añoreta Urbanization in Rincon de la Victoria for a month and a half and was looking for work. She does not have contact with his family or friends so she cannot ask them if they’ve heard anything, but she says he has left all his things at the house.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 642650775 or 649952957.

