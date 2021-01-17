Gibraltar saddest public statement made yet claims Chief Minister

The chief minister of Gibraltar has issued a statement confirming the latest number on deceased on the rock.

“It is, without doubt, the saddest public statement the government of Gibraltar have ever made” exclaimed the chief minister Fabian Picardo today Sunday, January 17.

The minister confirmed 9 more Gibraltarians had tragically died they were all over the age of 65 and most had been living in some form of care residency.

It brings the death toll in Gibraltar to 43 now and clearly, and the fight continues on the Rock, and indeed the chief minister mentioned he had lost personal friends to COVID.

