For the second day in a row, on Friday afternoon (January 15), the British Royal Navy had to dispatch two ships into the UK sovereign waters of the Bay of Gibraltar, to intercept a Spanish vessel that had strayed out of international waters.

HMS Dasher, a 68ft long aircraft carrier, as it had done the day before, accompanied by a Royal Navy rhib powerboat, once again confronted the Spanish Rayo (P-42) vessel and spent one hour shadowing it and broadcasting sovereignty warnings, off the Eastern side of the Rock.

This second incursion in two days is only serving to escalate the tensions between Gibraltar and Spain, with a Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office spokeswoman commenting, “We have no doubt about UK sovereignty over British Gibraltar Territorial Waters and protest incursions to the Spanish authorities”.

Spain is again trying to lay claim to the Rock, with Spanish minister Arancha Gonzalez-Laya saying that after Gibraltar joins the Schengen zone, then Spain with be responsible for overseeing the area, something which Fabian Picardo, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar has said he will never let happen.

