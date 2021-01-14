ROYAL NAVY Confronts A Spanish Ship In Gibraltar Waters this morning



Two British Royal Navy ships based in Gibraltar, the HMS Dasher, and a Royal Navy RHIB were both dispatched to confront the Spanish ship, Rio Guadalete after she entered the Bay Of Gibraltar.

The Navy ships gave her repeated sovereignty warnings for entering UK waters, and after 45 minutes the vessel was escorted out of the territory’s waters.

It is not clear why the Spanish ship would enter the UK waters, although it does happen on quite a regular basis apparently, and the Ministry Of Defence has not made any statement on the incident.

Following Brexit, Gibraltar became a part of the Schengen zone which allows for freedom of movement between EU states, and although Gibraltar is still a British Overseas Territory, it must now adhere to the EU rules, but, even so, during the Brexit negotiations, Spain issued a territorial claim once again for the Rock.

Spain had also demanded they have their own EU border guards within the territory, but Fabian Picardo, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar said, “I will never bring a law to Parliament that allows it”.

