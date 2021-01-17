FATAL Hit and Run Driver Gets Two Years

Lawrence and Ann Nickerson were sweethearts and just months away from their diamond anniversary when the accident happened.

The man who caused the accident Asif Hussain (23) has been jailed for two years in what relatives of the couple described as too lenient.

Asif Hussain knocked the couple over on November 23, 2019, as they were heading to dinner, he later handed himself in after a huge police search had begun.

Ann died at the scene, and Mr Nickerson, Lawrence, died later from his injuries, Mr Husssain pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in jail at Newcastle crown court.

The police involved in the case were full of praise and admiration for the family in their time of grief.

The vehicle a Corsa vxr was travelling at 40 miles per hour when the accident occurred close the punch bowl venue in Newcastle.

