Fatal Accident in Malaga

A tragic Fatal accident occurred today close to Guadalhorce industrial area and La Estacion.

The accident happened at around 5.30 pm today Tuesday, December 29 close to La Estacion and Calle Paquiro Guadalhorce off the M 20 motorway.

A 53-year-old man was allegedly struck by a van and died from his injuries.

It’s understood the man was on a zebra crossing, and the driver of the vehicle has tested negative for alcohol.

After receiving an emergency call, it’s understood from the scene shortly after 5.30 pm. Medical staff rushed to the area.

On arrival at the scene, medical staff could only confirm that the man believed to have been involved in the incident was sadly already deceased.

There was limited information at the time of the release of the article.

