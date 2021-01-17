Britain Considers Making Incoming Travellers Quarantine in Hotels

RECENT REPORTS have emerged that Britain plans to emulate the anti-Covid measures of other countries by making incoming travellers quarantine in hotels.

According to the Sunday Times, the British government may follow the examples of New Zealand and Australia by making incoming travellers self-isolate in hotel rooms for two weeks upon arrival into the country.

“There is a challenge of its workability, its deliverability, but we need to look at that very carefully based on the experience of other countries,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC.

“There will be checks at home, there will be checks at the border. I think that is the most effective measure that we can take at this point in time,” the minister said. “Obviously we’ll keep other potential measures under review. But they’ve got to be workable.”

All inbound arrivals into the UK, including Brits coming home, must provide a negative test on arrival before self-isolating under government guidelines. But for now, the choice of where they self-isolate is legally optional, with some reports claiming that many passengers have been ignoring the quarantine restrictions already.

