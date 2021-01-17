Travellers Return To UK Airports Hours Before UK Travel Corridors Shut.

From Monday all quarantine-free travel into the UK is being suspended in a bid to keep out new mutant strains of the coronavirus. Since it was announced, many of the UK’s airports have been flooded with British nationals who have rushed back from abroad to avoid having to present a negative covid test or isolation.

Currently, people arriving from government-approved destinations are exempt from the 10-day quarantine requirement. However, the new rules, which come into force at 4 am on Monday morning, meaning all arrivals will need to self-isolate for 10 days or receive a negative result from a coronavirus test taken at least five days after they enter the UK.

There are a number of exemptions to the travel corridor policy such as business travel – will be also suspended. Also from Monday, all travellers coming into the country will be legally required to have proof of a negative Covid-19 before they set off. The test must be taken within three days before travel.

