Barcelona Police Attacked by Mob of 60 Youths

BARCELONA’S Mossos d’Esquadra police force was pelted with stones and saw their vehicles damaged by a mob of 60 youths in a suburban commuter town.

The Policia Local of the Catalan capital were called to reports in the suburban town of Pelleja that a mob of youths were torching containers and flaunting Covid lockdowns.

Upon arriving to the scene, the police were attacked and insulted by the mob of sixty youths who pelted vehicles with stones and verbally threatened officers. Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalonian regional force, were rapidly dispatched to the violent scene.

The youths jeered as Mossos officers when they arrived, mockingly telling them they were “welcome to Pelleja”. Further clashes with police and the mob of violent teens continued until enough reinforcements were deployed to dismantle the youths.

Four young men have been arrested so far, two aged 19 and 20 alongside two minors. Mossos d’Esquadra say they expect to make several more arrests as they probe the incident which put many of their officers at serious risk of harm.

Viral footage of the clashes have been widely circulating on local social media with many expressing their hope that riotous street brawls do not become commonplace in Spain’s marginalised communities as the prospect of lockdowns returns to the country.

