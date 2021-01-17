VALENCIA police were called to shut down 16 illegal parties in a single night as cases in the community reach record daily numbers.

-- Advertisement --



On Friday night (January 15th), Policia Local was called to 16 reports of illegal parties across Valencia. Many households were charged with noise pollution offenses, including one property that police had been called to just days before. The string of busts has enraged local politicians as cases in Valencia hit a daily infection record of 7497.

Aaron Cano, the city’s councillor for citizen protection, said the illegal parties show “contempt, disrespect, lack of solidarity, and a very serious irresponsibility” as half of the area’s ICU units are currently occupied by Covid patients.

“What goes through the minds of all people who last night gathered at parties?” asked the politician, saying revelers were “putting themselves in danger and putting their families, their whole environment, at-risk”.

During the night, 35 people were fined for breaking curfew and 21 for not wearing facemasks. Three businesses were reported for non-compliance with Valencia’s lockdown restrictions as the Costa Blanca community battles one of Spain’s most serious outbreaks of Covid’s third wave.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencia Police Bust 16 Illegal Parties in One Night as Cases Soar”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.