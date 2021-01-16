Students Stay Online for Safety

Ten Andalucian universities’ bosses have met to take stock and make the next move to keep students safe.

Virtual learning will increase in the region after they met in Malaga, the ten university rectors discussed the recent “boja” restrictions in the face of toughening measures due to Covid.

The universities’ rectors want to confirm in the clearest terms its the safety of teachers and students and staff that is paramount. For that reason, an increased effort to maximise virtual learning and double the efforts of sanitary staff and security within the buildings.

It’s the universities goal to ensure that people who are attending learn in the safest environment possible.

An extension of exam dates has been agreed in some universities that would benefit from extra time. Face-to-face tests will not be permitted except in cases where a laboratory is needed to complete an assessment.

