85,000 University Students in Seville To Continue Online Learning.

Educational authorities have said that classes will continue to be ‘online’ for more than 85,000 university students in Seville all throughout January.

Nothing will change, in this sense, in higher education with respect to the situation that existed before the Christmas holidays. This is one of the consequences of the measures announced today, Friday, by the president of Andalucía. Juanma Moreno, in a bid to avoid a third wave of infections by Covid that several Spanish autonomies already suffer.

The announcement was fully expected by the academic institutions, who resumed their activity yesterday in the same conditions as they had left before the holidays. Although the Andalucían president has insisted that these measures will be periodically reviewed, everything suggests that with regard to higher education they will be maintained for a long time yet.

Classrooms with students in compulsory education

Education in schools and institutes will continue to be face-to-face during the first quarter in which the level of closure of centres and classrooms due to Covid infections has been kept to a minimal. The measures used show that these are safe environments against the pandemic, said an educational official. In fact, today, Friday, was the last day in which Covid tests have been carried out on the personnel working in the public and concerted educational system of Seville to detect the existence of possible positives among them.

Over the last few days, students from 43 municipalities, including the capital of Seville, returned to class. In nearby regions, such as Extremadura, where the effects of the third wave of the pandemic are much more serious, the institutes have started this second quarter virtually, a measure that, for now, is ruled out for Seville for states run schools and colleges.

