SPAIN’S record-breaking cold snap is set to continue well into next week



Don’t pack away the thermals just yet as state weather agency Aemet has reported that the icy weather throughout the country will last longer than originally predicted, with temperatures not expected to begin noticeably rising until Wednesday, January 20. A spokesperson for the weather agency confirmed that the cold snap will extend to ten days rather than four, making this the longest cold period in Spain for almost two decades.

-- Advertisement --



“The amount of snow on the ground is such that it is preventing the temperatures from rising as was expected,” explained the AEMET spokesperson, Rubén del Campo.

As of Friday, January 15, a total of 23 regions throughout the country were still under weather warnings for extreme low temperatures; Monday night, January 11 saw what was “probably the coldest in the whole country since the 2001,” according to del Campo.

The current outlook is for a particularly chilly weekend, with night-time temperatures dropping even further due to cold air arriving from the north. However, come Wednesday, a front coming from the southwest should bring some rain and warmer temperatures.

A daily breakdown region-by-region can be found on the official Aemet website.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Record-Breaking Cold Snap Set To Continue”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.