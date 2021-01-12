Spain Suffers its Coldest Night in 20 years.

If you thought last night, Monday, was a bit colder than normal, you were right. The weather forecast, published by the Spanish version of The Met, Aemaet, are proving to be correct. Spain has been immersed in a very intense cold wave, the peak of which was experienced early today, Tuesday, after the night was “probably the coldest in the whole country since the 2001 ”, says Rubén del Campo, spokesman for Aemet, when asked how long it has been since such low temperatures have been reached in a country used to increasingly warm winters.

Castilla-La Mancha, Community of Madrid, Castilla y León and Aragon, are on red alert due to low temperatures, which affect 40 provinces. At the moment, the minimum temperature reached was in Alhama de Aragón (Zaragoza), with a ‘shivering’ -17.4 ºC.

At 7:00 am this morning, the lowest temperature was measured in Alhama de Aragón, a town in Zaragoza, famous for its hot springs, a city of just over a thousand inhabitants and located at only 664 meters altitude, with -17.4 ºC , followed by Puerto El Pico (Ávila), with -16.4 ºC, and Sigüenza (Guadalajara), with -16 ºC.

The 10 lowest minimum records exceeded the level of 14 degrees below zero in these provinces, as well as in points of Segovia, Cuenca, Teruel and Soria. Starting today, Tuesday, temperatures will begin to rise little by little, but will not return to values ​​close to ‘normal’ until the weekend.

