Opposition Leader Calls on Uganda to Reject Election Results

THE MAIN opposition candidate in the recent Uganda election has called on the public to reject the results that saw the country’s President re-elected for the 6th time.

Bobi Wine, a 38-year old popular singer turned political candidate, called on Ugandans to reject the result of a fiery national election that saw President Yoweri Museveni re-elected after 35 years in power.

The “Ghetto President”, who claims to represent the youth demographic in one of the world’s youngest countries, also complained that soldiers had surrounded his home in the capital Kampala after an incredibly divisive and geopolitically significant election.

Museveni, the 76-year old strongman President who has ruled the massive African country for three and a half decades, has been accused of international observers of orchestrating an unfair election that saw him returned to power for his sixth term. Uganda suffered an internet blackout as citizens took to the polls, as well as difficulties even exchanging text messages.

Although it might seem removed from the already turbulent world of Europe and North America, the significance of this Uganda election can be seen as a microcosm of the political struggle a new generation of Africans are to grapple with as the continent rapidly emerges on the international economic scene after generations of stunted development.

