INTERNET providers have completely shut down Uganda’s net infrastructure as polls close in an extremely volatile Presidential election.

-- Advertisement --



Polls closed on Thursday (January 14th) in one of Uganda’s most hotly contested elections in recent memory. Veteran President Yoweri Museveni is running for his 6th term in office, while popular singer Robert “Bobi Wine” Kyagulanyi is his main challenger.

Dozens of people have been killed in the lead-up to the election, many losing their lives during a crackdown on mass gatherings due to Covid-19 concerns. Museveni promises Ugandans stability in a time of crisis, while 38-year old Bobi Wine claims he is representing the youth in a country with one of the world’s youngest populations.

Uganda’s internet has been completely shut-down during the election, allegedly on orders of the government. Text messages are also reportedly having issues, while online advocacy group Access Now has urged providers to not follow the government order in blocking the internet.

Questions have been raised about the integrity of Uganda’s election, with US government observers pulling out of the country when none of their requests for accreditation of votes were met by the government. With an extremely young population of over 40 million people, it is certain that this election will prove significant for Uganda’s future in a rapidly modernising Africa.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Internet Blocked in Uganda as Polls Close in Volatile Election”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.