BREAKING NEWS: German Police “Shoot” Man in Airport Terror Scare

FRANKFURT Airport in Germany has evacuated its building amidst

reports that German police have shot a terror suspect.

Terminal 1 of one of continental Europe’s busiest airports has undergone a “mass evacuation” after the luggage was reportedly found unattended. Footage circulating on German social media shows armed police pointing their guns at a man lying across the ground of the airport. Early reports state that police have shot a man during the incident.

Local media has reported that two people have been arrested in connected to the terror scare while German police hunt for a third suspect. Early reports suggest that a “gun threat” has caused the disruption, while other sources state that police shot a suspect during the incident.

Heavily armed officers have been photographed at the airport while reports show that thousands of passengers have been stranded outside Frankfurt airport, in the west of Germany during the terror scare.

All flights have been suspended and the airport’s railway station has been closed, according to reports. However, German media outlet Deutsche Welle says that the unattended suitcase was “harmless”. Federal and local police are investigating the high-stakes incident according to officials.

The airport tweeted: “Due to an ongoing police operation, parts of Terminal 1, the regional train station and the crossing to the long-distance train station are currently closed at Frankfurt Airport.”

The incident is ongoing, with more reports expected shortly.

