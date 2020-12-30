Terrorist Attack On Bus In Syria

TERRORIST attack on a civilian bus in southern Syria

State news agency SANA confirmed on Wednesday, December 30 that twenty-eight people have died and many more are injured after a terrorist attack on a civilian bus in southern Syria. The bus was travelling in the Kobajjep area in southern Deir el-Zour province when the attack occurred at around 4pm.

While SANA didn’t give any details of the incident, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that the bus was ambushed at a road block where explosives were set up, before gunmen opened fire on the vehicle. The Observatory’s director, Rami Abdurrahman, said the attackers were believed to be IS militants

