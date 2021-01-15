Spanish Shoe Shop Chain RKS to Open Ten New Stores

SPANISH shoe shop chain RKS is set to open ten new stores, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spanish company was launched in 2009 by brothers Enrique and Víctor Mina. They no previous fashion industry experience, just a desire to succeed. The firm now plans to open ten new stores in Spain.

Currently the firm boasts nearly 50 stores, and it is optimistic that despite the pandemic it will be able to make a success of new stores. Enrique Mina told Modaes.es. that, “the situation is complicated and we want to be cautious, but we believe there is a way to continue positioning ourselves.”

It is hoped that the new stores will create more jobs, and that the workforce will grow to 450 people.

