Teen Arrested for Gender Violence

A TEEN has been arrested for gender violence against his partner in Huercal Overa.

Huercal Overa’s local police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicions of gender violence. 112 Emergency services contacted the local police to request they attend a house on Calle Doctor Jiménez Díaz. Both the alleged victim and her partner were at the house when police attended, and the victim told the police that she had been attacked on the previous day.

Both local police and 061 had visited the address on previous occasions, but had not been able to confirm criminal activity. On this occasion police were able to arrest the teen.

