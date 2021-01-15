PUIG once again rules out home confinement in Valencia because ‘the state of alarm does not allow it’

Speaking with journalists after the annual tribute to Manuel Broseta on Thursday, January 14, President of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, once again reiterated that home confinement is not on the cards for the community, as “at the moment the state of alarm does not allow it.” The Valencia Community has seen record numbers of Covid infections and death since the beginning of the new year, and Puig is coming under increasing pressure to toughen up on lockdown restrictions.

-- Advertisement --



However, the president has also repeated that the curfew will not be brought forward. “We are within the norm and acting accordingly,” he stressed.

Puig did, however, agree that it might be sensible to change the rules of the state of alarm to allow the central government to impose a national lockdown to bring the coronavirus under control.

“There should be a change in the rule in Spain for personal confinement,” he said.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Puig Once Again Rules Out Home Confinement In Valencia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.