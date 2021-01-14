PRESIDENT of the Generalitat Ximo Puig calls for a more flexible distribution of COVID vaccines as he wants to speed up the vaccination process in the Valencian Community and for this, there need to be more doses.

-- Advertisement --



Ximo Puig has asked the Spanish Ministry of Health for flexibility in the distribution of the vials “without thereby posing any inequity or lack of solidarity,” he said on Thursday, January 14.

Puig has asked that more doses be sent to communities, such as Valencia, which vaccinate at a higher speed. “That does not mean that the number of doses that corresponds to each one is altered, but if there are some communities that, for different reasons, have many in storage, next Monday [the day of the weekly shipment of new doses] we could prioritise the distribution [to those that] vaccinate the most,” stressed Puig.

The Valencian Community has reportedly administered 48,583 doses of Pzifer’s COVID-19 vaccine, 80 per cent of those received, according to the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, January 12.

The president has said that, given that there are different speeds in vaccination, it must be tried, always maintaining the status and the general number of vaccines that correspond to each community, to vaccinate “as quickly as possible” and that the autonomies that are vaccinating the more they can do.

“If there are autonomous communities that have a very large stock of vaccines because for different reasons they are not vaccinating, probably on Monday, when the new distribution is made, it could somehow give priority in the flexible distribution to those that are vaccinating more,” he reiterated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ximo Puig Calls For A More Flexible Distribution of Vaccines”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.