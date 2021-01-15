POSSIBLE murder-suicide of ‘happy’ mum and her three young children as family is found dead in Australia.

The Mum from Tullamarine, Melbourne has been described as “happy” and “loving” by neighbours and the children as “beautiful”, but tragedy struck the family home on Thursday. Katie Perinovic, aged 42 along with her three children, Claire, aged 7, Anna, aged 5 and son Matthew, only three years old, were discovered dead at the family home.

-- Advertisement --



Father Tomislav Perinovic, has been assisting the police with their inquiries, and so far has not had a formal interview. Police are looking at a “number of possibilities” one being murder-suicide.

Robert Hill, Acting Deputy Commissioner said, “It is a tragic event to lose life, in any circumstances.

“But when it involves three children — the second event that’s occurred this week where we’ve seen the loss of children in horrific circumstances — it does impact upon the community.”

“We have a long way to go before we can actually understand and appreciate what occurred,”

Police do not believe that anyone else is involved in the deaths.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Possible Murder-Suicide of ‘Happy’ Mum and Her Three Young Children”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.