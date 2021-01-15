Pfizer Surprise Slowdown in production

The company making the vaccine PFIZER have surprisingly decided to reduce the shipments to Europe at this time.

The company claim that there is a requirement to improve its production process, and therefore, it will need to send fewer doses of the covid vaccine to the EU.

As of the week beginning January 18 2021, the normal delivery of vaccines will be delayed until January 27. It should resume as normal after that time.

This has put the huge vaccination program in Spain into a slight stall, but it’s assured with the arrival of the Moderna vaccine that targets will be met, albeit slightly late.

Spain has been promised in 2021 60 million vials of the vaccine, and today Friday, January 15 there is close to 4.5 million doses in Spain.

Whilst production processes were always going to be updated on a month by month basis. This slow down of vaccine delivery hasn’t come at the best time for Spain.

