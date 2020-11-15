Alicante General Hospital has facilities for storing Pfizer vaccine

SPAIN will acquire 20 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, raising the problem of maintaining it at 80 degrees below freezing.

“No problem,” said Cristina Alenda, scientific director of the Biobanco at Alicante’s Institute of Health Investigation and Biomedicine (Isabial).

Spain’s hospitals, investigation centres and universities together possess the necessary technology for storing more than 350,000 doses of the vaccine, enough for an initial anti-Covid campaign, she told the local Spanish media.

Isabial deepfreezes are already stored in basements at Alicante General Hospital, Alenda revealed.

